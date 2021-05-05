A Memorial Service to celebrate Grace’s life, will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery. Friends and family who wish to honor Grace’s life are encouraged to make a donation in her memory to the First Baptist Church in Truth or Consequences. The family thanks Sierra Hills Assisted Living and Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Grace. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
