Lucille Rose Cacoperdo, 100, of Truth or Consequences, passed away peacefully at Sierra Health Care Center on Monday, May 30, 2022. Mrs. Cacoperdo was born July 8, 1921 in New York, NY to Dominic Pagnotti and Mary Muscarella. She was an active member of the Desert Springs Lutheran Church of T. or C. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Lucille is survived by her two sons: Rev. Peter Cacoperdo and his wife, Margaret, and Dominic Cacoperdo; 3 Grandchildren; 4 Great-Grandchildren; and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Tony Cacoperdo; her parents- Dominic and Mary Pagnotti; and siblings: Mary and Michael. A Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:00:59 AM
Sunset: 08:12:59 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: NNW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
A clear sky. Low 62F. W winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:00:43 AM
Sunset: 08:13:32 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: SE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 11
Thursday Night
Clear. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:00:30 AM
Sunset: 08:14:05 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 11
Friday Night
Generally fair. Low near 65F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:00:17 AM
Sunset: 08:14:38 PM
Humidity: 10%
Wind: WSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 11
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:00:07 AM
Sunset: 08:15:09 PM
Humidity: 10%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:59:57 AM
Sunset: 08:15:39 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: S @ 15 mph
UV Index: 11
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:59:50 AM
Sunset: 08:16:09 PM
Humidity: 11%
Wind: SW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 11
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.