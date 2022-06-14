Lucille Rose Cacoperdo, 100, of Truth or Consequences, passed away peacefully at Sierra Health Care Center on Monday, May 30, 2022. Mrs. Cacoperdo was born July 8, 1921 in New York, NY to Dominic Pagnotti and Mary Muscarella. She was an active member of the Desert Springs Lutheran Church of T. or C. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Lucille is survived by her two sons: Rev. Peter Cacoperdo and his wife, Margaret, and Dominic Cacoperdo; 3 Grandchildren; 4 Great-Grandchildren; and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Tony Cacoperdo; her parents- Dominic and Mary Pagnotti; and siblings: Mary and Michael. A Memorial Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at the Desert Springs Lutheran Church with Rev. Peter A. Cacoperdo officating. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
