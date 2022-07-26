Laura Mae Butler, 96, a longtime resident of Truth or Consequences, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 19, 2022. Laura Mae was proceeded in death by her husband, Benjamin Paul Butler. She is survived by her friend and caregiver, Ronald Bryant.
Mrs. Butler was laid to rest alongside her husband, and no funeral services were held per her wishes. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
