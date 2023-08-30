Bill Bussmann
(This announcement is a follow up to the original Sentinel posting on May 23, 2023 about Bill's passing. (https://rb.gy/c2nav).
A free music-filled Celebration of Life for Bill Bussmann (1/23/49 – 5/8/23) will be on Sunday, Sept. 10th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Black Range Lodge in Kingston, NM. This event is in conjunction with Pickamania Sept. 8-10. Gates open at 10 a.m.
Sparky’s will be providing the lunch entrees (brisket, pulled pork, sausages, beans, coleslaw) for the potluck. Please bring salads, sides, bread, desserts, and beverages to share.
More information is available Black Range Lodge's Facebook page and Black Range Lodge Special Events at (https://www.blackrangelodge.com/Special-Events-.html).
