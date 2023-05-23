Bill Bussmann, age 74, passed away suddenly on May 8, 2023. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, neighbors, and fellow musicians. He is survived by his immediate family of wife Susie, two sons, Ezra and Silas, daughter-in-law Judy Segall and grandsons Zev and Ira. Bill’s extended family includes his brothers David and Paul Bussmann, sister-in-law Shari Bussmann, and sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Terry Donohue.
Bill, AKA Les(ter) Hassle, was a long-time resident of Sierra County and a music magnet. Whether as a luthier making and fixing instruments (Old Wave instruments), playing music, or making music happen by supporting other musicians and music organizations. He played bass with many groups both formally (24/7 Blues Band, The Hassle Family, Hard Knocks Blues Band, The Electric Campfire Orchestra, Old Time Fiddlers’ Play House, The Vegematics, The Fusiliers, and so many more…) and informally (the Hillsboro Saturday Picking Circle, T or C Art Hops, Pickamania, etc.).
The family appreciates the calls, texts, cards, Facebook postings, and flowers in remembrance of Bill. Also special thanks to Jackie Bell, David Trujillo, and the EMTs, Ashley West, Ryan Hatch, Rebecca Canavan, and Brian Hamilton, who were with Bill when he passed. Their efforts to comfort Bill and save his life are greatly appreciated.
Bill was known for his humor, intelligence, kindness, integrity, and generosity. A Celebration of Life event will be held in conjunction with Pickamania, Sept. 8-10 at the Black Range Lodge in Kingston, NM. Additional events are to be determined. More information to be communicated via Facebook.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Bill by donating to The Roadrunner Food Bank (rrfb.org), The Hillsboro Community Center (https://www.hillsboronmcommunity.com/donate), The Southwest Environmental Center (https://wildlifeforall.us/), and/or The Southern Poverty Law Center (https://www.splcenter.org/).
All our live to the family. He will be missed
