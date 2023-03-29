BullingtonLeonardNSPcropped.jpg

Leonard Lee Bullington, 90, a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023.  He was born on March 24, 1933 in Albuquerque, NM to Luther Lee and Lorena (McFarland) Bullington.  Mr. Bullington served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict.  He later worked in the oil fields in Alaska and was a lifetime member of the VFW.  After he retired, he became a guide on trips up in the hills.  Survivors include his children – Lorena (Jerry) Landrum of Farewell, TX, and Della (Darrell) Stanton of Texico, NM; 7/grandchildren – Melinda (Daron) Armstrong of Rio Rancho, NM, Jerry Landrum of Farewell, TX, Jeremy Stanton of Texico, NM, Heather (Thomas) Nieto of Texico, NM, Stephen (Charity) Stanton of Texico, NM, Jamye Stanton of Texico, NM, and Quanna Bullington of Arizona; 15/great-grandchildren; brothers - Noble Bullington of Riverton, WY, and Johnny (Glennis) Bullington of Los Lunas, NM; and numerous nieces and nephews.  He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Lorena Bullington; son, Luther Bullington; and brother, Jack Bullington.  Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574.  For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com

