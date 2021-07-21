Marsha Gayle Buchanan, née Lane, 82, daughter to Clayton and Ival Lane on 2/19/1939 in Bell, CA. Marsha was preceded in death by her beloved parents and her husband of 59 years, Les Buchanan; much loved and survived by: her son, Kirk Buchanan of Elko, NV; grandson, Greg Buchanan; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Buchanan; brother, Bruce Lane of Phoenix, AZ; niece, Cassie Williams of Phoenix, AZ; fur babies, Reba and Rebel; and many other friends and church family left behind. Marsha was a 1957 graduate of Whittier High School in Whittier, CA. After marriage, she accompanied Les to Germany, working as a library assistant during the early years of his military career there and enjoyed digging for amethyst glass during his time in the Forestry Service in Arizona. They spent some time together in Santa Fe, NM, prior to settling in Elephant Butte, NM in 1990. Marsha worked locally at the country club, Elephant Butte Inn, and Lynn’s Landscaping. She and Les were very active in past leadership of Kiwanis and, likewise, very active members of Fellowship Alliance Church in Truth or Consequences, NM for their remaining years. Marsha will be missed by all of those blessed to have known and been loved by her. There will be a memorial service to honor and say farewell to this lovely soul at Fellowship Alliance Church, in Truth or Consequences, NM on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
