Kyle Wayne Killion Bubeck, 58, a resident of Elephant Butte, died on July 18, 2023. He was born on August 4, 1964 in Clovis, NM to Lloyd Killion and Beverly Ann Butler. Kyle was self-employed in the construction industry. His many talents include carpentry, dry wall and finishing, painting and building. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and the NRA and enjoyed fishing and hunting. Survivors include his partner, Cari Sellers; children – Ashley Cox, Justin Bubeck, and Amanda Graves; 5/grandchildren; 1/great-granddaughter; siblings – Kayla Freeman and Kendra Martinez; 1/great-aunt; 7/aunts and uncles; 15/first cousins; and numerous second cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Killion and Beverly Ann Butler; stepfather, Bill Bubeck; brother, Michael; grandparents, June Rea, Blonnie Rae, D.R. Killion, Ann Butler, and Earl Butler. A Memorial Celebration Service will be held on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at the Moose Lodge, all are invited to attend. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
