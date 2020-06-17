Cheryl Fay Brownlee, 70, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020, at her home. She was born June 17, 1949 in Dallas, Texas to Earl and Louise Jernigan.
Cheryl was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church and worked many years in the school cafeteria. She loved going to church, gardening and fishing, but the thing she loved the most was her family. She was so proud of her four children.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill Brownlee; and a great-grandson, Isiah Cruz-Solano.
She is survived by her brother, Jon Jernigan of Aztec, NM; her children: Larry Brownlee and his wife, Danette, of Las Palomas, NM, Scott Brownlee of Las Palomas, NM, Tama Duncan and her husband, Paul, of Truth or Consequences, NM and Kimberyl Andregg and her husband, Wayne, of Paulden, Arizona; numerous grandchildren: Rebecca Duncan, Kyla Cruz- Solano, Taylor Andregg, Chase Brownlee, Chris Andregg, Triston Andregg, Remi Andregg, Josh Andregg, Emily Andregg, Bisbee Andregg, and Michael Hern; and 11 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, with Rev. Dudley Bristow officiating.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages, please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
