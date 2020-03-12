Barbara June Brown, of the Jornada Ranch in Cutter, New Mexico, passed from this Earth on March 7, 2020 in a peaceful sleep. She was 92 years of age, a mother of four, a grandmother of 16, and a great-grandmother of 24. She was revered by all and will be greatly missed.
Barbara was born on June 6, 1927 to Roy and Oqual Willis of Sullivan County, Indiana along with her six brothers and sisters. Barbara had fond memories of growing up on a dairy farm and singing while at work each morning and evening with her parents and siblings.
After graduating from New Lebanon High School, she married Robert Dean Brown of Merom, Indiana. Robert preceded her in death in 2019. The Browns were inseparable for 75 years. Barbara and Bob, as they were known, moved to New Mexico in the early 1980s after a successful farming and Ford business in central Indiana. New Mexico became a second, third and fourth beloved home; they established ranches in Pinon, Winston-Chloride, and finally in Cutter.
Friends and family remember Barbara for her unfailing affection and concern for others, and her physical stamina was legendary. She was a devoted Sunday School teacher and guided many young lives. Bob and Barbara established a tradition of singing happy birthday to every family member for 60 years. That tradition will be greatly missed in the coming years.
A Graveside Service will be conducted for family and friends at the Jornada Ranch in Cutter, NM on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with Robert David Brown officiating. Serving as Casket Bearers will be Tyrel DeMoss, Leighton DeMoss, Adam Mullenbach, Joe Ware, Julie Kay Brown and Rebekah Jean Harrelson.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
