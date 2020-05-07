Gerald (Jerry) B. Brown, Sr., 85, passed away peacefully at home in Elephant Butte, New Mexico on May 3, 2020. He was born December 3, 1924.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Eulalie; daughter, Debora; son, Bruce (Nelita); six grandchildren; and four great-grandsons.
No services are planned.
Cremation was handled by Getz Funeral Home of Las Cruces. An online guest register book is available at Getzcares.com.
