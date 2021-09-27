Hank was born in 1929 on a dairy farm in Bellingham, Washington, to a poor family who grew and cut lumber for the mills. Hank was in charge of milking cows, bottling, and delivering milk to the community from a young age. His mother, Mary Elizabeth Phillips, was a school teacher. He has been a hard worker his entire life.
Hank left home to join the Navy and served for 3 years in San Diego as a map maker and an unofficial “mischief maker.” He was kind, funny, and a good friend.
Vickie J. Love met Hank in Oregon through her sister, Ellen. Ellen’s husband worked with Hank, a handsome single dad of 1 boy, at the Southern Oregon Plywood and set up a blind date. They married not long after and added 2 more boys to the Brokaw family. Easy-going Hank remained friends with many of his co-workers, retiring after 32 years with a good income.
Hank and Vickie have lived in Truth or Consequences, NM, for about 25 years, to be near Vickie’s sisters and the Love family who has lived in the area for 4 generations. They traveled the country in their motor home after retiring. Hank remained strong, capable, and a winner at Scrabble up until his passing from heart complications in July of 2021. He will be sorely missed by many.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.