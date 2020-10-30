Carolyn Broadstreet, 75, died peacefully in El Paso, Texas on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Carolyn was born in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania to Otto and Mildred (Wilson) Vienna.
Mrs. Broadstreet enjoyed cooking for family and friends and socializing any chance she got. She was a member of the ladies bowling club. She also enjoyed fishing, gardening, gambling, and watching the Dr. Oz Show. She was highly creative in painting, drawing, sewing, crafts, and was also a delightful singer.
Mrs. Broadstreet was preceded in death by her siblings: Thelma Johnson, Otto Vienna, and Otis Vienna.
She is survived by her children: Tammy (David) Swain, Boyd (Corinne) Kuhlmann, and ex daughter-in-law, Jeannie Zumwalt; siblings: Bertha (Jerry) Light, Inez Reed, Rita (Junior) Jenkins; grandchildren: Kristel (Chuck) Cox, Korie (Jared) Jankowski, Levi (Amanda) Ontiveros, Siara (Chance) Gordon, Nicole Kuhlmann and Cody Kuhlmann; and her great-grandchildren: Colton Kuhlmann, Jaylynn Ontiveros, Emberly Ontiveros, and Maiya Gordon.
A Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Kirikos Family Funeral Home. Cremation will follow.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901; (575) 894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
