Bonnie Kay Kamp Bristol, age 83, passed away at home in Truth or Consequences, NM on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
She was born October 17, 1939, in Peoria, IL to Milton S. and Peggy L. Hardy Kamp. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Morgan Bristol, from Los Angeles, CA; and a sister, Jolynn Evans. They were married at St. Charles in Albuquerque in 1962. Bonnie lived in Champagne Hills, Sierra Co. since 1997.
She was the mother of Christopher Kamp Bristol, deceased, of Buffalo, NY; Dr. John Andrew Bristol (Caroline) of Chevy Chase, MD; Dr. Amy Jean Bristol of Santa Barbara, CA; Ms. Kathryn Elizabeth Bristol, of Walnut Creek, CA. She was the grandmother of Isabella Quijada Bristol, John Christopher Bristol, Larkin Elizabeth Stientjes, Piper Kay Stientjes, and Wyatt Bristol Stientjes.
She leaves behind six siblings: Elizabeth Stuckey (Paul) of Deer Creek, IL; Patricia Naffziger of Roanoke, IL; Coleen Leaich (Casey) of Belvidere, IL; Jean Davis (Bill), Daniel Kamp, and Paula Sauder of Washington, IL, as well as 26 nieces and nephews.
Bonnie enjoyed bowling, playing the piano, and was a member of the Moose Lodge. Most of all, she loved entertaining others telling jokes. She was bookkeeper and a Board Member of the Eastside Road District Association.
Cremation has taken place.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC. 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
