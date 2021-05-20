La Verne Mary Briscoe was born September 14, 1936 in Leadville, Colorado to Cecil Sullivan of Monticello, New Mexico and James Conner of Lubbock, Texas. She left this world to be with the Lord on December 1, 2020 at the age of 84.
La Verne was married to Claude Kermit Briscoe of Joplin, Missouri when she was 16, and remained married to him until his passing in 2001. They raised four children together. She was also preceded in death her youngest daughter, Melanie Sue Briscoe, in 2013.
La Verne is survived by her three children: Wilton Briscoe, Deborah Briscoe and Linda Briscoe; her grandchildren: Quinn, Sage, Tiffany, Marina, Michael and Tony; and many great-grandchildren.
A La Canada, California resident for 50 years, her life brought many gifts to the community. She worked for Jim Lyons Photography, taking school pictures at La Canada High School and local elementary schools. She provided a hot food truck with her longtime friend, Rosemary Lucas of La Canada, CA called “La Verne and Shirley’s Catering” for construction workers during the Oakmont View/Ayers Canyon development. She even offered her home on Commonwealth Avenue as a polling place for many local elections, and volunteered many hours of service to planting flora and fauna at Descanso Gardens.
An equestrian for many years, La Verne was a member of the Rosebowl Riders Association. Her passions included sewing, gardening, traveling, and entertaining friends and family.
She will rest with her family in Monticello Valley Cemetery in Monticello, NM. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, May 28, 2021 at 3 p.m., with a reception to follow on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Cow Palace Pasture in Monticello, NM.
We love you Sweetie and would like to thank you for shaping our lives. We miss you!
