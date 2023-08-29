Cynthia Dolores Brisbois, 69, a resident of T. or C., died on Sunday, August 20, 2023. She was born in Oakland, California on September 4, 1953 to Daniel Feliciano and Jessie Isabel Baca. Cynthia wrote in her many journals a lot this past year. She did this to let her family and friends know how she was feeling and what her thoughts were for that day. On August 11, 2023, Cyn wrote the last entry in her journal. She made me, her sister, Linda, promise to put down word for word what she had written. Survivors include her sisters – Linda F. Peterson, and husband, David (deceased), Lydia Rose Vigil and husband, Leroy, Chyrel Mae Sotelo (deceased) and husband, Rosendo Sotelo (deceased), Danni Martinez, Veronica P. Hillyard and husband, Steven (when suites her or convenient for her); brother, Daniel O. Feliciano, Jr.; daughters – Jessica M. Sylvester and husband, Patrick (deceased) and Rosalind R. Russell; grandsons – Jason Cummings II and wife, Roxanne, Daniel Cummings and wife, Anna, Joseph Gutierrez and wife, Martha, and Sebastian O. Cast; and great-grandchildren – Audrianna Cummings, Jason Cummings III, Daniel Cummings II, Zyla Cummings, and Nikolas Gutierrez. Visitation for family and friends was held on Thursday, August 24, 2023, from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the Kirikos Family Funeral Home Chapel followed by a Funeral Service officiated by Pastor Lonnie Myers. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
