Janice Gayle Brim, 76, peacefully entered into her final rest at her home in Sahuarita, AZ on Saturday, September 4, 2021 surrounded by family. She was born on June 5, 1945 to Alvin Raymond and Ruth Mae Massingill in El Paso, TX where she grew up and attended Mount Franklin Baptist Church.
Janice loved the Lord and her family and friends above all else. She always spoke so fondly of her childhood in El Paso and living in the ASARCO housing on what was affectionately referred to as “the Hill”. She married the love of her life, Perry Lee Brim, of White Bluff, TN when she was just 17, had two children, and divorced after 20 years, never to remarry. Heartbroken but not defeated, she channeled her energy into earning her social work degree from Oklahoma’s Northeastern State University and worked many years for the states of Texas and New Mexico. She later retired to Truth or Consequences, NM becoming a long time resident and making many friends before living out her final years in Sahuarita, AZ happily spending her days painting rocks for the neighborhood children and doing deep dives into her bible studies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Massingill and Ruth Jernigan, her former husband, Perry Brim, her sister Betty Jean Massingill, and her brother, Sonny Brown.
Janice is survived by her two children, daughter Cheryl and husband Tom, of Sahuarita, AZ, son William and wife Melanie, of Colorado Springs, CO; her five grandchildren, all of whom she was most proud – Jonathan Tyler, Alexandria Taylor, Kyle Anthony, Madison Skylar, and Nathaniel Patrick; her sister Wanda Cureton of Marshall, TX; and her constant, 4-legged canine companion, Daisy.
Cremation has already taken place and a private ceremony will be held at a later date.
