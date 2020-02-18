Robert “Bobby” Brewster, 75, passed away at his residence in Elephant Butte, New Mexico on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was born in El Paso, Texas to Bobby and Dorothy (Derrick) Brewster, and spend a majority of his life there.
Bobby retired from the El Paso Natural Gas Company in 1983 after 36 years of service. Though he retired, Bobby never quit working. He and his wife later moved to Elephant Butte where he kept himself busy, owning a repair shop, being a fishing guide, or simply fixing things around the house. Bobby loved to fish and golf and was also a member of the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Paula Brewster; his children: Allen Brewster and wife Carol, Tammy Guerin and husband Luke, and Chanda Brewster; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Celebration Service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the American Legion Post #44 at Elephant Butte, NM.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
