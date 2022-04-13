Wallace LeRoy Brecheisen, 91, a resident Sierra County since 1987, passed away on April 12, 2022. Mr. Brecheisen was born in Lyndon, KS to Vivian and Verna (Redenbaugh) Brecheisen. Wallace was a hardworking and kind man. He retired from the Bernalillo County Corrections Department and had worked for other law enforcement agencies throughout his life. After retirement, he opened his own boat sales shop. Mr. Brecheisen was a member of the of the Church at the Butte, and an active member of the community. He is survived by his 2 sons, Michael Lee Brecheisen and wife Mary, and Duane LeRoy Brecheisen; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. He was preceded in death by his children: Dennis (Shina) Brecheisen, Verna Jean Brecheisen, Dwight Vivian (Linda) Brecheisen and Rick Allen Brecheisen; as well as 10 brothers and sisters. Wallace will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Cremation has taken place and no services will held at this time. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:39:53 AM
Sunset: 07:39:10 PM
Humidity: 7%
Wind: S @ 19 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low around 45F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:38:40 AM
Sunset: 07:39:54 PM
Humidity: 8%
Wind: SW @ 18 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low around 50F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:37:27 AM
Sunset: 07:40:38 PM
Humidity: 9%
Wind: SW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
Mainly clear. Low 48F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:36:14 AM
Sunset: 07:41:22 PM
Humidity: 11%
Wind: ENE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:35:03 AM
Sunset: 07:42:06 PM
Humidity: 9%
Wind: ESE @ 15 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:33:52 AM
Sunset: 07:42:50 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SW @ 21 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 55F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:32:42 AM
Sunset: 07:43:34 PM
Humidity: 9%
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.