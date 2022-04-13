BrecheisenWallaceNSP.tif

Wallace LeRoy Brecheisen, 91, a resident Sierra County since 1987, passed away on April 12, 2022. Mr. Brecheisen was born in Lyndon, KS to Vivian and Verna (Redenbaugh) Brecheisen. Wallace was a hardworking and kind man. He retired from the Bernalillo County Corrections Department and had worked for other law enforcement agencies throughout his life. After retirement, he opened his own boat sales shop.  Mr. Brecheisen was a member of the of the Church at the Butte, and an active member of the community. He is survived by his 2 sons, Michael Lee Brecheisen and wife Mary, and Duane LeRoy Brecheisen; as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. He was preceded in death by his children: Dennis (Shina) Brecheisen, Verna Jean Brecheisen, Dwight Vivian (Linda) Brecheisen and Rick Allen Brecheisen; as well as 10 brothers and sisters. Wallace will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Cremation has taken place and no services will held at this time. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575-894-2574.  For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com

