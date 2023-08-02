Gladys M. Bierner Bragg, 83, a lifetime resident of Sierra County, died on Saturday, July 29, 2023. She was born on March 23, 1940, in Monticello, NM to Patricio and Miquelita (Baca) Bierner. Gladys was a homemaker and was a member of the Moose Lodge and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. An animal lover, she also enjoyed gardening, cooking, music, dancing, and spending time with family and friends. Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Gary Bragg; children – Gwen Thompson (Billy), Brenda Valencia, Janet Godfrey (Edward) and Nick Cirar; stepsons – Gary Bragg, Jr. and Mathew Bragg; grandchildren – Heather Shellito (Sean), Ray Godfrey (Jasmine), Seth Godfrey (Tonya), and Justin Baca; 11/great-grandchildren; sisters – Adela Chavez and Mary Sedillo; and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, Patricio and Miquelita Bierner; son, Felix Valencia; and brothers, Roland, Jimmy, and George Bierner.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
