James “Jim” Elwood Brady, Jr., 69, a longtime resident of Sierra County, New Mexico died at his home in Williamsburg on April 14, 2020. Jim was born in Fairborn, Ohio to James and Freda (Max) Brady.
Jim proudly served in the U.S. Army. He lived in Redlands, California for many years before relocating to New Mexico. Jim was a collector of many sorts and enjoyed gold prospecting and his daily meals at El Faro.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents: James Elwood Brady, Sr. of Pennsylvania, and Freda Jeanette Max Brady of Ohio.
He is survived by his two daughters: Debrann Brady and Sarah Arbuckle (William Kenyon); his grandchildren: Patricia Gowdy, McKayla Rodriguez, Kayden Rodriguez, Mason Rodriguez, Dominic Brady, Elysia Kenyon, Xavier Kenyon, Jade Luna, Serenity Kenyon, and Dohnna Kenyon; and his siblings: Jeannette Brooks and her husband Greg, and William Scott Brady and his wife Mary.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.