Marsha Marlene Bourguet, 79, beloved mother, sister and friend, was called to her eternal resting place on March 27, 2022. She entered this world on July 26, 1942, in Avondale, AZ, born to Marion Albert and Thelma Lito Rex. Marsha is survived by her son, James Bourguet and his wife, Marie and Grandson James Robert of Los Alamos NM; brothers Leroy Rex of Albuquerque and David Rex of Rio Rancho; Sisters Dalphna Beckman in Denver Co. and Iva Atkins in West Point Mississippi. Sisters in law Karol Rex of Rio Rancho, Lola Whitehead and Emma Asbell of Truth or Consequences NM. Numerous nieces and nephews in New Mexico and around the Country.
She is preceded in death by Her Husband Eley Bourguet from Monticello NM, Father Albert and Mother Thelma. Two siblings were there to greet her as well. Her brother Kenneth Rex and sister Marvita Taylor.
Marlene started her family at the early age of 17 leaving High School to do so. Then returned later to receive her master’s degree in business administrations. She retired from the New Mexico State Highway Department where she was the administrative secretary for District One located in Deming New Mexico. She and Her husband Eley Bourguet both had rewarding carriers in the Highway department logging many achievements.
A memorial gathering will be held on April 16, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Del Norte Baptist Church 5800 Montgomery NE, Albuquerque NM 87109.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Del Norte Baptist church mentioned above.
We wish you peace at last!
A small gathering of family and friends will be held at the Del Norte Baptist Church of Albuquerque on Montgomery Blvd. NE.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.