Tim Martin Borunda, 50, a lifelong resident of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, died on Friday, May 1, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. He was born on September 4, 1969 in Silver City, NM to Santiago Borunda and Ruth Betancourt.
Tim enjoyed traveling, rides on his motorcycle and bicycle, food, music, and laughter. He loved caring for people, especially at his job as a CNA at the New Mexico State Veterans’ Home. He enjoyed working with his co-workers and the residents. He especially loved being a father, son, sibling, grandfather, and a friend.
Survivors include his father, Santiago Borunda; children: Alex Borunda, Isaac Magdaleno, Payne Borunda, and Elisa Borunda; seven grandchildren: Amiya, Jaython, Chris, Trey-sean, Korey, Leonidas, and Aracely; and his siblings: Tommy Borunda and Tammi Borunda.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Betancourt.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Kirikos Family Funeral Home Chapel following the social distancing guidelines. Cremation will follow.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
