It is with great sorrow we announce the death of our beloved friend, Roxane “Roxie” Bonsack. Roxie was a staple of Sierra County for the last 38 years, involving herself in all community events and making friends with everyone she came into contact with. Roxie was born in Grand Island, Nebraska to Kenneth and Norma Jean (Engel) Bonsack. She moved to T. or C. in 1983, where she quickly integrated herself into the community, becoming a member of the Moose Lodge, Fiddler’s Association, 4H and the Fiesta just to name a few. She loved to play softball on the community adult league, and most recently played on Johnny B’s team. Roxie also enjoyed doing arts and crafts, especially yarn work, doing jigsaw puzzles, and making art out of recycled plastic. She worked alongside Willard and Charlotte Hall at the Auctions, lending a hand where ever it might be needed, and taking great pride in her work. She was named Grand Marshall of the T. or C. Fiesta in 2019, an honor she proudly accepted. Roxie was also a faithful member of the Truth Tabernacle of T. or C.
Roxie is survived by her sister, Suzanne Myers; niece, Heather Kinder and husband, Tony; nephew, Dayton Thouvenell and wife Brianna; and her great nieces and nephews: TJ, Destiny, Theodore, Alex, Zaden, Abel, and Micah. She is also survived by her adopted family, Willard, Charlotte and Shawna Hall. Roxie was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, Ruth and Ray Engel.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the United Pentecostal Truth Tabernacle Church (1911 S. Broadway St.) A Celebration of Roxie’s life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
