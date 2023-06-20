With heavy hearts we announce that Danny Bonner passed away in his sleep in the early morning of June 13,2023. He was 65 years old. Danny was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be deeply missed. He was born in Powell, Wyoming to Richard and Ponciana Bonner. His family moved to Truth or Consequences when he was 6 years old. He graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1976.
Danny was employed with the City of Truth or Consequence for over 20 years, after that he worked for the County Assessors and Treasurers office. Towards the end of his career, he worked for Sierra Healthcare Center.
He enjoyed being around family, playing Bingo, rooting for his favorite football team the NY Giants, and helping friends and family with their taxes.
Danny is survived by his brothers: David, Jerry, and Jeffrey; and his sister, Julie; as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins.
Danny is predeceased by his grandparents Jacinto and Maria Vasquez; parents, Richard Bonner and Ponciana Miller; sister, Debbie Gonzales; aunts: Julia Kinderman and Severiana Padilla; and cousins, Raymond Padilla, Jr., and Richard Kinderman.
A Memorial Service will be held at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 9:30 A.M. Our family would like to thank everyone for the phone calls, visits and assistance you provided. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
