George H. Bolling, 90, a longtime resident of Elephant Butte, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2022. George was born on January 26, 1932 in Bronx, NY to George A. and Signe (Ahlstrom) Bolling. He was a proud Air Force Veteran of the Korean War. He was an Architect and was a member of the American Institute of Architects for many years before officially retiring in 2013. As a community member, he took pride in designing the Vietnam Memorial Wall at the Hamilton Museum in T. or C., NM, the community walkway in Elephant Butte, NM, and various Fire Stations, as well as many buildings in New Mexico and Colorado. He enjoyed painting, golf, boating and water skiing. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. Survivors include his wife, Harriette R. Bolling; sons – Eric Bolling and wife, Gwenn, Craig Bolling and wife, Wanda, and Douglas Bolling and wife, Debbie; grandchildren – Kelly, Lee, Shanlynn, Lena, Ericka, Christopher, Michelle, AJ, Calista, Jessica, and Jenna; great-grandchildren – Abby and DJ; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Signe Bolling; brother, Rudolph Bolling; Mother-in-law and Father-in-law, Nelle and Fran Reynolds; and siblings-in-law – Stan and Louise Reynolds, and Henry and Jane Ash; and nephew Daniel Ash. Mr. Bolling will be inurned at Santa Fe National Cemetery on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please donate in George’s name to the Hot Springs High School Golf Team-1801 N Pershing St, Truth or Consequences, NM 87901. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Our message of sympathy was submitted by Bill, Nancy, Cindi and Lisa
George was a very good and trusted friend for 50 years. We considered his entire family our family. We have many fond memories and we send the sincerest sympathies to Harriette, Eric, Craig and Doug.
