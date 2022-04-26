Harriette Nell Bolling, 87, a longtime resident of Elephant Butte and lifelong New Mexican passed away peacefully on Friday, April 22, 2022. Harriette was born in Albuquerque, NM to Josiah “Pop” Franklin Reynolds and Nelle “Nellie” Frances Miller. She was a UNM Alumni and a retired Real-Estate Broker. After her retirement, she and her husband, George, moved to Elephant Butte. Here they enjoyed golfing, boating, entertaining friends and spending quality time with her family, especially her grandkids. Harriette also enjoyed attending UNM Basketball games (Go Lobos!), and was active in the Elephant Butte Chamber of Commerce, having served as both President and Secretary and helped with the CCC Statues at Damsite. She was also a member of the Sweet Consequences singing group, as well as any activities she could be a part of to help Elephant Butte thrive. There to greet Harriette in Heaven, was her husband of 64 years, George Henry Bolling; parents- Frank and Nell Reynolds; siblings: Stan & Louise Reynolds, Jane and Hank Ash, Lowell Reynolds, Marilyn Reynolds, Franklin Reynolds; and nephew, Daniel Ash. Mrs. Bolling is survived by her loving sons – Eric Bolling and wife, Gwenn, Craig Bolling and wife, Wanda, and Douglas Bolling and wife, Debbie; grandchildren – Kelly and Lee Ringler, Shanlynn, Lena, Erika, Christopher, Michelle, AJ, Calista, Jessica, and Jenna; great-grandchildren – Abby and DJ; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Bolling will be laid to rest at Santa Fe National Cemetery, along with her husband George, on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Harriette’s name to the Elephant Butte Chamber of Commerce, (P.O. Box 1355 Elephant Butte, NM 87935). Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.