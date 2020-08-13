Robert “Bob” Blair, 58, a resident of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, died at his home on Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was born on December 11, 1961 in Brainerd, Minnesota to Rolland and Rachel (Magnan) Blair.
Bob was a member of the Ada Fire Department and retired from Office Supplies Plus in Ada, MN in 2011. He relocated to New Mexico in 2016.
His hobbies included fishing, hunting, gardening, home renovations and mineral collecting.
Survivors include his children: Jessica Stoppleworth (Taylor) and Lindsay Blair; grandchild, Charlie Mae Stoppleworth; and siblings: Bill Blair (Jennifer), Keith Blair, Bear Keeney, Judy Burkett and Karen Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rolland and Rachel Blair; and brothers: Ernie Blair and Joe Blair.
No local services will be held. Services in Ada, MN will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.