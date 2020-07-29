Barbara Bersch (nee McShane) passed away in her home on Thursday, July 23, 2020, surrounded by a loving family. She was born on October 15, 1929 at the onset of the Great Depression. She was raised on the south side of Chicago by her father and brother, John.
At 18, Barb married the late Richard L. Van Buskirk and went on to raise 12 children in La Grange, Illinois, where they lived for nearly 30 years. Once the kids were out of the house, they moved to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico in 1988.
Barb is how you describe a legend. She was one of a kind and deeply loved by family and community members alike. Her love of singing and dancing was enjoyed by all. She had an incredible voice, which she shared in churches throughout her life. She also jumped at the opportunity of a good night of karaoke and dancing.
Her laugh was as frequent as it was contagious, and it was always difficult not to have fun if Barb was around. Her spirit was kind and she was a welcome presence and gracious to those she met. People often said she had a light around her and even if you could not see it, you could feel it touch your heart.
She was active in the Catholic Church wherever she lived. She used her vivacious voice to make people happy in church, nursing homes and, frankly, anywhere. Rosary beads were a constant companion, as well as the numerous angel statues that adorned her home.
Left behind are a sweetheart, children and their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, stepchildren and more family and friends too many to mention here. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Jim Bersch, and her daughters, Mary Neva and Barbara Duffy.
Barbara’s memorial service will have to wait until the coronavirus restrictions are lifted. In the meantime, to celebrate her 90 years on the planet, grab a pair of dancing shoes and a glass of wine and sing a song in her honor. We are sure she will be watching from heaven with “Angels all around her”.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
