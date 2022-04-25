It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing of Lee Robert Bernal, AKA Amazing Bernie, our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend. He passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2022 at his home. He was born in Hot Springs, NM on March 3, 1935, the 5th child out of 8, born to Ladislao Bernal and Rosita Lucero. He was a lifelong resident of Hot Springs, NM, now, Truth or Consequences. Lee Robert graduated from HSHS in 1955. He worked at Hot Springs National Bank, State of NM Highway Dept, several service stations and with the United States Postal Service, which he retired from after 23 years.
On June 15, 1957, he married Rosie Padilla. They were married 64 years and had three daughters: Rhonda, Rena and Roxanne. He loved to dance, sing, have Matanzas and playing Huachas. Lee Robert loved and enjoyed his wife, children and his one and only granddaughter, plus his adopted granddaughter. Survivors include his wife, Rosie; 3 daughters: Rhonda (Bences) Apodaca, Rena Bernal (Bobby Tarin), and Roxanne Bernal (Frank Portillo, Jr.); his 2 granddaughters: Carla Apodaca (Ray Martinez) and Mandi Goolsby, his fur-babies- Lilly, Mollee and Mejita Mia, and Nala; Sister- Josephine Sanchez; sister-in-law, Lorenza Anaya; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father and mother; two brothers- Lelo and Felix; sisters- Estefanita, Romana, Jenny and Lydia; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Our Dad never failed to amaze everyone he met, that’s why he was known as Amazing Bernie.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tudy Romero, Jr., Ronnie Montoya, Lorraine Mora, Elaine Armijo, Nadine Mendez, Barbara Chavez and Maureen Padilla. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bences Apodaca, Bobby Tarin, Frank Portillo, Jr., Ray Martinez, Arthur Sanchez, Nicholas Sanchez, Gary Schaeffer, Bobby Padilla, Bobby Chavez.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Williams officiating. He will be laid to rest at Vista Memory Gardens Cemetery following. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
