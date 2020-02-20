Kathie A. Beattie of Las Palomas, New Mexico passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 with her children and cherished friends at her bedside. Kathie was born October 1, 1950 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to William and Marjorie (Dykeman) Pitsch.
As a child, Kathie moved with her family to Alamogordo, NM in 1958. After graduating from Alamogordo High School in 1968, she attended Eastern New Mexico State University in Portales, NM. While studying Education and Business Administration in 1970, she was married to Paul Stanford of Belen, NM.
Kathie moved with her two children to Elephant Butte, NM in 1979, and thereafter resided in T-or-C, where she worked at Happy Homes, Bluewaters Saloon, and later Amin’s Department Store. During that time Kathie became active in the T-or-C Chamber of Commerce.
She left the department store after the automotive repair shop she started with Terry Beattie began to take off. She loved to tell the story of how she and Terry, with just $4,000, poured their hopes and their hard work into Terry’s Automotive Service (now Terry’s Tire & Alignment Center). Their belief in each other and in their community of fellow business owners and vendors would grow into a family that has gratefully served their customers for over 40 years. Terry and Kathie were married in 1981 and enjoyed happiness together for 34 years.
In more recent years, Kathie was a member of First Baptist Church of T-or-C, attending faithfully until her health would no longer permit it. Even then, she would listen to services on the radio. After her beloved Terry passed away in 2015, she and her dear friend, Totsie Williams, began a fellowship group for widows called God’s Ladies Group in 2018.
It has been said of Kathie that her most prized possession is her family, and with faith alone in Christ’s promises she leaves behind her daughter Tammie Hansberger (Mark) of Little Elm, TX; and her son, Deron Stanford, of T-or-C. She proudly displayed photos at the shop of her three “amazing” grandchildren: Ryan (12), Kyle (9), and Rylee (9). Kathie is also survived by her brother, Jim (Debbie) Pitsch, of Elephant Butte, NM; her sister, Patty (Rick) Stephens, of Elephant Butte, NM; her nephew, Brian (Kyla), and family of Carlsbad, NM; nephew, James Pitsch, of Las Cruces; and her niece, Cristina (Joey) Baca, and family of Elephant Butte. Kathie also used every opportunity to acknowledge those she called her “family by choice”: Roy, Donna, Gayleen, Sean, and Danny.
Kathie was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Pitsch; her parents; and her husband. “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted; he rescues those who are crushed in spirit.” (Psalm 34:18).
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in T-or-C, with Pastor Dudley Bristow officiating. No reception will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Baptist Church 100 Year Celebration, 220 N. Broadway St., T-or-C, NM 87901 or to the New Mexico State Veterans’ Home, T-or-C Residents Fund, 992 S. Broadway St., T-or-C, NM 87901.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901; 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages, please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.