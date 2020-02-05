James V. Bean, 88, passed away on February 3, 2020 at his home in Arrey, NM. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held per his wishes. He was born August 21, 1931 in Olympia, Washington.
Jim retired from the Army after 22 years of service, served five years as a patrolman for the Tumwater Police Department in Tumwater, Washington and spent 16 years as an investigator of professional licenses for the State of Washington.
He and his wife were full time RVers from 1990-2007 and have been in 37 of the lower 48 states, before settling in Arrey, NM in 2009. Jim is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Bean; his daughter, Jenny Mount and husband Tim; grandchildren: Katy, Samantha and Ty; his daughter, Traci Alvarez and husband Andy; grandchildren: Megan, Kyle and Rodney; eight great grandchildren; one sister; and two brothers.
He was preceded in death by a brother and his grandson, JR.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jim’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association or your favorite charity.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
