It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of an Elephant Butte resident, Johannes Ernst (Hans) Bazen, 75. He was born on May 3, 1944 in Lobith, Netherlands and succumbed from an autoimmune disease on May 2, 2020.
Hans spent his childhood in the city of Helmond, always fascinated by things mechanical. He fixed the family bicycles and began working on cars in his teens.
After high school, he profited during his service in the Dutch Army because he was able to advance his mechanic abilities by working on large trucks and tanks. After taking a job in Germany and then fixing vehicles for a car dealership in Helmond, he finally realized his dream of going to America – where there were ‘long, fancy cars with fins.’ His uncle sponsored him to work in his repair shop in New York.
A year later, Hans returned to Holland to marry Antoinette and introduced his bride to life in the United States. At some point, the couple helped Dutch friends relocate to Belen, and decided to stay there also. Because of Hans’ excellence in vehicle repair, his friend Bob McNamara encouraged him to open up his own shop. Hans Foreign Car Repair. That began a very successful 37-year career in Los Lunas.
Hans’ wife, Antoinette, preceded him in death (2004) as well as his brothers Henk and Peer in Holland. He leaves behind his sister, Nelleke Rovers (Toine); brother, Ben Bazen (Mieke); sister, Door van de Meer (Joep); son, Roland (Donna); grandson, Austin; and his partner and love of his life for 13 years; Muriel MacKay.
Following his retirement, Hans spent hours puttering with friend’s vehicles in his ‘man cave’, spending time with acquaintances in town, playing tennis, camping, boating and taking trips with Muriel around the US, Victoria, BC, Holland, Curacao and Aruba.
Hans possessed a personality that everyone who met him treasured. He was kind and caring, productive and generous; and he loved to joke. He should have had more years to enjoy.
But, rest in peace Hans. Your memory is a blessing and brings smiles to all those who loved you. You will be forever missed.
(1) entry
Hans was a great guy...always smiling and joking around. I enjoyed my time on the tennis court with him. Rest in peace! My sympathy to Muriel and his family
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.