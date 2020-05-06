Johannes “Hans” Bazen was called by the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the age of 75. Hans Bazen was born on May 3, 1944, in Libith, Netherland to Jan Marinus and Elizabeth Bazen.
Hans was an accomplished hard-working husband and father. He was known as “the most prominent foreign car mechanic in Valencia County for 37 years of working as an auto mechanic." His business of “Hans Foreign & Domestic Car” specialized in foreign and domestic car repair. Hans had a reputation of being one of the finest; he was able to restore a vehicle from rust to a magnificent automobile. He took great pride in being a perfectionist in his workmanship. He is predominantly remembered for his incredible wit and determination to fix anything.
He also proudly served in the Dutch Army, where he acquired his skills as a mechanic. He had a passion for tennis and driving fast cars. He enjoyed spending his days with his sidekick, Roland; they enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing, and enjoying their time on the beach at Elephant Butte. They all loved to eat at the Luna Mansion and reminisce about building cars.
Hans was someone you could call day or night. He briefly had a limousine business called “Knight Owl” in the county which he operated for several years. He always loved and cared for Austin, teaching his grandson how to work on cars. He enjoyed the company of his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his loving and caring wife, Antoinette Bazen.
Hans is survived by his sister, Doortje (husband Joep uder Mee); brother, Ben Bazen (wife Mieke); sister, Hanneke (husband Toine Rovers); loving son, Roland Bazen (Donna), and grandchild, Austin Bazen.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date when the COVID-19 regulations are lifted. In lieu of flower donations, please donate to Shriners Hospital. On behalf of the family, thank you for your friendship and everlasting love, and prayers. The Bazen Family.
Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Los Lunas Chapel, 2211-D Main St., (505) 866-9992 an online guest register book is available at www.noblin.com.
