Don Baxley, 77, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He was born October 24, 1942 in Little Rock, AR to Ed and Vertie Baxley.
Don retired from a 30-year career at Southwestern Bell in the mid-‘90s, though he continued doing telecommunication contracting after retirement. He met Barb Vestal in the late ‘90s and together they settled in the Truth or Consequences area in 2004. Don worked as a van driver for SJOA, which he enjoyed immensely. He also loved adventures in his RV, playing golf, fishing, hunting, and playing pool at the American Legion.
Don is survived by his partner, Barb Vestal; children: Steve Baxley and Jamie Tracy and her husband Dr. John T. Tracy; grandchildren: Corey Baxley (Dr. Chelsea Baxley), Seth Baxley and Grant Helenbrook; great-granddaughter, Riley Rae Baxley; as well as many friends in the local area.
The family would like to extend many thanks to his care provider, Val Macedo of Ben Archer in T-or-C, and to the doctors and nurses at Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces for the excellent care and attention given to Don. The family is especially grateful to Dr. Hashmi for his kindness and care and to Mitzi, RN, for making arrangements for Barb to say her goodbyes to Don.
Cremation has taken place per Don’s wishes and no services will be held.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901; 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
