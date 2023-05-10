Hoss L. Bates, 55, a lifelong resident of Sierra County, New Mexico, passed away on April 27, 2023 in Las Cruces, NM. He was born May 22, 1967 in Truth or Consequences to Eugene H. Bates and Mary L. Boykin.
Hoss was a true jack-of-all-trades and a well-known face around town. He volunteered on the Caballo Fire Dept. for 27 years, worked with Willard Hall Auctions for the last 23 years, and was always willing to take on any handyman job he could. He truly enjoyed helping people in his community.
When he wasn’t working, Hoss devoted his love and attention to animals. He loved animals of all kinds. He also enjoyed the rodeo and was an avid Dr. Pepper drinker. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
Hoss is survived by his mother, Mary L. Bates; siblings: Keith Bates (Becky), Spencer Bates, and Tudi Schwinn (James); nieces and nephews, Luke and Ethan Mauldin; a great niece and great nephew; as well as many friends around town.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene H. Bates; and sister, Marsha Hornsey-Maxwell.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Caballo Church with Brett Smith officiating. A potluck lunch will follow.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T-or-C, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.