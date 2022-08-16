Clyde E. “Gene” Barton, II, passed away at his home in Elephant Butte, NM on August 11, 2022. Gene lost his battle with chronic leukemia and some other medical issues after 2 ½ years. He was born on September 24, 1945 in Napoleon, Ohio. Gene served in the US Air Force for 20 years, retiring out of Kirtland AFB. He then started Barton Excavation in Tijeras, NM for 15 years, before retiring again. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #2050 in T. or C., the American Legion, Post #49 in Albuquerque, the VFW #1389 Auxiliary in Elephant Butte and the Eagles #4308 in Caballo, NM. Gene did volunteer work in all of them, but primarily at the Moose Lodge and the American Legion, Post #44 in Elephant Butte…He loved it! He was with his wife, Sheila for 42 years and they were married for 34 years. They both loved outdoors and indoor sports throughout the years, and loved RVing and boating! Gene is survived by his wife, Sheila Barton; brother, William Barton and wife Pat of Ohio; son, Todd Barton and wife Angie; 4 grandchildren; two great granddaughters in Colorado; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Preceding him in death were his parents; his sister, Karen; and daughter, Carolyn. A Celebration of Gene’s life will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at the Moose Lodge, #2050 in Truth or Consequences, NM with full military honors. Appetizers and finger foods will be served following the service. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
