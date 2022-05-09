Mario Alberto Barragan Diaz, 56, of Truth or Consequences passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Mr. Barragan was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, whose loving nature will be greatly missed. Mario was born in Jaripo, Michoacan, Mexico to Julian Barragan and Amelia Diaz. He married his wife, Maria Gallegos Barragan in 1984, and together they raised 6 children. He and his family lived in Lodi, California, where he worked in agriculture, maintenance, and was a volunteer firefighter in Lakeshore before moving to Truth or Consequences in 2003. He then worked for Sierra Vista Hospital doing maintenance until his retirement in 2012. Mario was an active member of the Moose Lodge and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, where he could often be found playing pool. Mario loved to play pool, collect toy cars and spend time with his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and would often cruise around town, checking on his kids. Mr. Barragan was preceded in death by his parents; and 2 brothers, Jose Luis Barragan and Javier Barragan. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Maria Barragan; his children: Amelia (Kevin)Wilcox, Mario Barragan, Laura Barragan (Adolfo Serna), Eduardo (Rachelle) Barragan, Maribel Barragan, and Jhoanne Barragan (Henry Miranda); grandchildren: Daylynn Garay, Julian Garay, Abel Garay, Ella Serna, Elijah Varela, Emilio Barragan, Esmael Barragan, Leonidas Magdaleno, Remington Wilcox, Eli Wilcox and Tristen Weathers; siblings: Enrique (Emma) Barragan, Antonio (Reyna) Barragan, Socorro (Rainor) Barragan, and Angelita Barragan. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. at Kirikos Family Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Reception and a pool tournament in Mario’s memory will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 4:30 P.M. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles # 4308 (13873 Hwy 187 Arrey, NM). Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901; 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfunerlhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.