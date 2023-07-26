Ronald Wayne Ballew, 67, a resident of Marana, AZ, died in Williamsburg, NM on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 while visiting family. He was born on October 11, 1955, in Cottage Grove, Oregon to Hoyt Washington and Hazel (Walls) Ballew. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a manager of a refrigeration company.
Ronald was a proud and faithful member of the Garfield Pentecostal Holiness Church. His hobbies included woodworking, playing music, singing, and family games. He really loved his Harley and his dog, Chewbaca. Ronald would always do whatever he could to help someone in need. He had a very big heart, a great sense of humor, and caused happiness wherever he went. He loved his family very, very much.
Survivors include his wife, Joy Ballew; daughter, Jennifer Gant (Randy); and siblings – Della Latimer (Dale), Kate Myers (Lonnie), Steve Ballew, Dwayne Ballew (Dawn) and Doris Richardson (Jodell). He was preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt and Hazel Ballew, and brothers – Bill Ballew and Jess Ballew.
“We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.” 1 Corinthians 5:8
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
