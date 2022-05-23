Thomas Robert Ball passed from this mortal sphere on May 18, 2022, in Las Cruces. Born to the late Ernie Ball and Josie Ball on June 27, 1963, in Burbank, CA. Tom spent 40 years of his life in Truth or Consequences. Known for his extensive toy car collection, his signature fashion choice of shorts for every occasion, and his gritty sense of humor with an infectious laugh, Tom will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his mother, Josie Ball; his loving wife of 35 years, Kimberly Ball; his sons- Brandon and Travis; daughter, Mindi Candelaria; daughter-in-law, Christina; siblings: Tami Garrett, Tracy Smith and her husband Danny; numerous nieces and nephews; and seven grandchildren. A larger-than-life teddy bear, Tom is surely still passing out hugs to everyone he knows on the other side–particularly his angel daughter, Ashley Nicole, who no doubt welcomed him upon his arrival to the Lord’s realm.
A Viewing will take place at Kirikos Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 4:00 -6:00 P.M. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at The Church At The Butte with Pastor Joe Byers officiating. A reception will follow at the Albert Lyon’s event Center.
Pallbearers assisting Tom to his final resting place: Brandon Collins, Travis Ball, Bryan Garrett, Kegan Garrett, Jayden Smith, and Alvaro Trujillo.
Honorary Pallbearers: Mike Boone, Mel Candelaria, Lily, Logan, Carli, Alissa, Amabella, Antonio, and Matthias.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901; 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.