Donna Arlene Baldwin, 86, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, died on February 9, 2021. She was born April 21, 1934 to John Edens and Emma Hoffman Edens.
Donna is survived by her loving husband, George A. Baldwin Sr.; daughter, Kathleen Seltoenradt; grandsons: Justin Kelley and Mark Hopkins; granddaughter, Jennifer Lee; great grandsons: Jayden Sheele and Nicholas Sheele; great granddaughter. Kaylynne Sheele; stepsons, George Baldwin Jr., Randall Baldwin and Richard Baldwin; stepdaughters, Dina Bentley, Janine Hollingsworth and Teresa Baca; step-grandsons: Justin Baldwin, Chase Baldwin, Lee Baldwin, Brandon Baldwin, David Baldwin, Eric Baldwin, Austin Lueders, Trevor Lueders and Stephen Baca; step-granddaughters: Misty Baldwin, Ashley Wolfe, Kaci Hollinsworth, Serenity Lueders, Cassandra Baca, Vanessa Baca, Tanya Halloran and Christina Gibbs; 15 step-great-grandchildren; two step-great-great granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, John and Emma Edens, brothers, John and Ray Edens; sisters, Helen Hackman and Evelyn Johnson; son, James Kelley; granddaughter, Ashley Hopkins; and stepdaughter, Vicki Halloran.
Arrangements are by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
