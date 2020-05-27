Ruth N. Baker went to be with the lord on May 22, 2020 after a short illness. She was born January 4, 1935 and adopted shortly after by Perry and Mary Miller.
Ruth leaves behind her loving husband of 66 years, Charles A. Baker of Silver City, New Mexico; five children: Linda (Ken) Maneke of Big Rapids, Michigan, Deb Morris of Arrey, NM, Charles (Nita) Baker of Calhoun, Louisiana, Wayne (Lisa) Baker of Carp Lake, MI, and Dennis (Cindy) Baker of Silver City, NM; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Perry and Mary Miller; and her son-in-law Gordon Morris.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., Truth or Consequences, NM 87901, 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
