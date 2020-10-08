Neil R. Baird, Jr. passed away on October 1, 2020, surrounded by family.
Neil was born April 12, 1947 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He graduated from Trimble Tech High School in Ft. Worth and continued his education at Weatherford College on a basketball scholarship. He enjoyed and excelled in many sports and loved to fish. Neil retired from Lockheed Martin as an Expeditor.
Neil is survived by his mother, Esther Vinson; three sisters: Kathryn Williams and her husband, John “JR”, Mary “Miggie” Baird-Boney, and Marka Lee Baird; his daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Don Gary; his three sons; and daughter-in-law’s Kenneth and Deidra Baird, Steve and Dawn Baird, and Scott and Stacy Baird; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and other family members; sister, Frances Luna and niece McKenzie Luna of Truth or Consequences.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Beverly Baird; his father Neil R. Baird, Sr.; and his younger brother, Melvin Styles.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Baird, Micheal Vickers, Tyler D'Angelo, Scott "Bubba" Baird, Hunter Baird and Slate Baird.
Services are limited to family and invited friends due to COVID-19 restrictions. Arrangements under the direction of Lucas Funeral Home-Hurst, Texas.
