Linda Fay Baird, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on May 24, 2023 at 1704. Born March 28, 1947 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Linda's journey in life took her to El Paso, Texas, where she encountered a fateful meeting that would shape her future forever. It was in at Irvin High School where she crossed paths with Lloyd Wilbur Baird Jr (affectionately known as Buz), the love of her life. Linda was a devoted and loving mother to her two children, Lloyd Wilbur Baird III and Tammy Ann Baird. Her son, Lloyd, found a partner for life in Michele, and together they cherished the joy of their daughter, Chelsea Baird. Tammy Linda’s daughter has a beautiful Daughter Named Kayla. Kayla married Michael Kanak and has three beautiful children: Natalie, Corey, and Leslie Kanak. Linda's role as a grandmother brought her immense joy, and she cherished every moment spent with her precious grandchildren. Linda was also a cherished sister to Charles Matlock, Helen Matlock Klapp, Joyce Dowell, and Patricia Matlock, with whom she shared a deep bond of love and support. Although Linda has left this earthly realm, she now joins her sisters Wanda Hoover and Brenda Mitchell, her beloved husband Lloyd (Buz), and her parents Charles and Ruby in eternal peace.
Linda will be remembered for her kind and nurturing spirit, her unwavering love for her family. and her ability to find joy in life's simple pleasures. She had a warm and welcoming presence that touched the hearts of all who knew her. Her legacy will forever be etched in the hearts of her family and friends. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Krystal and Kelly from Amber Care Hospice for their exceptional care and support during Linda's time of need and her final moments. During this time of sorrow, let us also extend our gratitude for the condolences and support we have received. Your kind words and presence have provided us with comfort and solace during this difficult period. As a tribute to Linda's memory, she requested that instead of flowers, donations be made to Boys Town (13940 Gutowski Road Boys Town, NE 68010), an organization she held dear to her heart. We invite you to join us for a Candlelight Vigil on June 25, 2023 at 1704 in remembrance of Linda Baird. More details will be shared soon, so please check Linda Baird's Facebook page for further information about the candlelight vigil. Linda Fay Baird's spirit will forever shine brightly in our hearts, and her memory will be a guiding light in our lives. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901; 575-894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
