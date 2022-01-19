Joseph Richard “Sonnie” Baird, 59, died in Las Cruces, NM on Sunday, January 16, 2022. He was born on October 24, 1962 in Albuquerque, NM to Neil Roscoe Baird and Myrna LaVon (Gault) Baird-Kohs.
Joe was a Station Manager for the family business, KCHS Radio, where he did the daily news and programming. He also took photos and wrote stories for the family newspaper, the Sierra County Sentinel. He previously worked in Laughlin, Nevada where he was the supervisor of surveillance for more than a decade. He worked as a bartender and also in a recycling plant where he obtained his wastewater certificate in Arizona before returning home to Truth or Consequences in 2020 to be closer to family and help with the family businesses.
Joe was a Member of Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie 4308 Caballo, the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge and the Sons of the American Legion, Post 44, in Elephant Butte. He had been a long-time member of the American Legion Auxiliary/SAL in Arizona before returning home.
He loved the sunrises, the outdoors, driving to Emory Pass and taking pictures of wildlife. Joe never minded taking care of McKenzie’s animals and shared their pictures on his social media account so much that people thought he had pigs and puppies. He loved working, loved life and always tried to make others smile and see the bright side.
He is survived by his biological father, Al McDaniel, and wife, Fe, of Houston, Texas; and step-father, Patrick Kohs, of Truth or Consequences. Sisters - Susan Brandt and Frances Luna of Truth or Consequences, Mary Baird Boney of Houston, Texas and Marka Lee Baird of The Colony, Texas; brothers, Al McDaniel Jr., of Dayton, Texas, and David McDaniel of Dallas, Texas; his niece, McKenzie Luna who was like a daughter to him. He is also survived by aunts - Linda McDaniel of Hot Springs, Arkansas, Mary Jo Duran and husband, Dwayne, of Kansas, and Mickie Atkinson and husband, Jack, of Albuquerque, and Carol (McDaniel) of Alva, Oklahoma; as well as, numerous nephews and cousins and countless friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sammy Baird; mother, Myrna LaVon (Gault) Baird-Kohs; father who raised him, Neil R. Baird; grandparents, Joseph and Myrtle Frances Gault; brothers - Melvin Baird, Neil Baird Jr.; uncles – Wayne McDaniel, Lee McDaniel, and Jim Templeton; and aunts - Opal Freeman, Marcella Chamberlin, Myrle Dadig and Maxine Templeton.
A Memorial Celebration Service will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 4:00 P.M. at the Fellowship Alliance Church officiated by Pastor Bill Winkler.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Joe’s memory to the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 44, P.O. Box 1073, Elephant Butte, NM 87935; (575) 744-4144.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
