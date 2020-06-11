Carol Norberg Bahr, beloved Wife, Mother, and Gram passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020. Carol was born in Mona, Utah on August 28, 1932.
Following the death of her mother at an incredibly young age, she was raised by her grandparents in Santaquin, Utah. She moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1977. During her 52-year professional career specializing in Human Resources, she worked for the American Cancer Society, Sentry Mortgage, and SBS Engineering.
Following her retirement in 1997, she and her husband Richard “Dick” Bahr moved to Elephant Butte Lake to fish, boat, golf, and enjoy the fellowship that abounds at the lake.
Carol was a member and an officer of The Roadrunner Women’s Golf Association and the Trout Road Troopers in Elephant Butte. Carol loved her fellowship with Great Bend, Kansas Brothers and Sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Richard, of 32 years; her two children: Debra, and her husband, Darrin Brown, of Draper, Utah and Jennifer, and her husband, Jay Ceithaml, of Chicago, Illinois; stepdaughter, Brittanae Bahr, of Fredricksburg, Texas; 12 grandchildrenl and 20 great-grandchildren will miss her vivacious energy.
Her son, Douglas Norberg, preceded her in death.
Carol was a resident at Northrise Memory Unit of Las Cruces, New Mexico at the time of her death.
Carol loved life and she made it merry with her smile and readiness to help others whenever needed. She loved the sunrises, sunsets, and the beautiful moonrises over Elephant Butte Lake and the Organ Mountains in Las Cruces. She flavored our lives with her sweetness.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In honor of Carol’s memory, donations can be made to The Alzheimers Association, P.O. Box 21400, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87154.
Arrangements are by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
