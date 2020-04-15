Joe E. Baca Sr. passed from this life on April 5, 2020 at of 67 years of age.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, Jose I. Baca; sister, Laura Baca; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Left to keep his memory alive are his wife, Diana K. Baca; and his children: Joe E. Baca Jr. of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico; Freddie J. Baca of Boley, Oklahoma; Tawnya R. Baca (Miller) and husband, Freddie Miller, of Wagoner, OK; Kieth Hunt II and wife, Kelly Thornell Hunt, of Port Gibson, Mississippi; Dori Hunt-Anderson and fiancé, Mike, of Plankinton, South Dakota; and Lisa Hunt-Plooster and husband, Kerry, of Mitchell, SD. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; his mother, Molly Baca, of T-or-C, NM; his sisters: Jenny Padilla and husband, Bobby Padilla, of Elephant Butte, NM, Clara Armijo of Las Cruces, NM, Mary Penner of T-or-C, NM, Teresa Baca of T-or-C, NM, Cynthia Baca of T-or-C, NM, Lori Ann Baca of Las Cruces, NM, and Angela Cox and husband, Jason Cox, of Las Cruces, NM; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and countless friends.
Joe was a lifelong resident of T-or-C, NM. He was a mechanic, carpenter and a friend to everyone he met. He could brighten up a room with his smile. Joe E. Baca Sr.’s family would like to thank you all for your love and support. Phone calls, messages, flowers and cards were greatly appreciated. We ask for continued prayers as we learn to live life without this amazing man whom we loved so dearly. The Baca Family.
