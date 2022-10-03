Our beloved mom, Molly R. Baca, went to be with the Angels and our dad, Jose Ives Baca, her children, Joe and Laura Baca, on September 28, 2022 at her home in Truth or Consequences. She was prepared as her final days were very painful. We were blessed to have her for 90+ years! She was born in Chiz, New Mexico on October 26, 1931 to Conrado Rivera and Juanita Gurule Rivera. Molly was a full-time homemaker. To say she will be missed is putting it mildly.
Molly is survived by her daughters: Jenny Padilla (Robert), Clara B. Armijo (Art Torres), Mary Penner, Cynthia Baca, Lorie Baca (Ray Villa), Teresa Baca, and Angela Cox (Jason); her grandchildren: Roberta Padilla, Stephanie Montoya, Stephen Armijo, Anthony Armijo, Brian Cox, Xavier Cox, Michael Cox, Tawnya Miller, Freddie Baca and Joe Baca; her great-grandchildren: Roman Lape, Breezy Montoya, Justin Baca, Melanie Baca, Claristina Ferguson, AJ Floyd, Sierra Floyd, Cheyenne Penner, Alexis Miller, Jason Baca, Darian Baca and Laniey Baca.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Joe I. Baca; son, Joe Baca; and infant daughter, Laura Baca; her parents, Conrado and Juanita Rivera; stepdad, George Padilla; sisters: Benina Salazar, Tillie Kelly and Petra Chavez; brother, Lorenzo Rivera; son in law, Don Penner; and grandsons in law: Benny Montoya and Bryan Roberson.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Williams officiating. Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc. & Sierra Crematory, LLC, 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Growing up, we spent weekends & a few summer weeks at Aunt Molly & Uncle Joe's. Most gathered in the kitchen where there was always a pot of beans, NM chile & homemade tortillas. Molly was a kind, no-nonsense resilient lady & a fantastic cook. I found a video interview https://mimsmemories.com/molly-baca/ with Molly. I had no idea she was such a bada*s young girl, riding horses, & helping round up cattle needing medicine. Rest in Peace, Aunt Molly. You left quite the legacy. May your memory be a blessing & comfort.
