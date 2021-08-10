Raymond Charles Auge, 87, passed from this life on to new adventures on
August 6, 2021. Born in Belen, NM, to Harry Auge, Sr. and Pearl Osborn Auge in 1934 joining two brothers, Harry Auge Jr. and Lee Auge. He graduated from Belen High School in 1952 and joined the New Mexico National Guard the same year, being honorably discharged from the Guard in May, 1961, a total of 9 years. Ray attended the University of New Mexico for two years before joining his family at Auge Sales and Service, Belen. He became a body repairman and worked for several body shops in the area, learning everything he could about repairing vehicles. He met his future wife, Christalee “Chris” Lamb from Los Lunas on a blind date. They square danced at the church youth group and didn’t quit for over 55 years. Ray also became a caller and re-started the Belen Hub Wheelers until 1972, then danced with the Bosque Cuadrillas until his Parkinson’s disease affected his dancing.
Chris and Ray were married on July 27, 1956 and celebrated their 65th anniversary last week, July 27th. Their children are Cheryl and Bret Schafersman, Sandra “Sam” and Ron Allen, Glen and Lynn Auge, and Donald “Duck” and Rebecca “Becky” Auge. His grandchildren are Sheldon and Sarah Garcia Auge, Haley Auge and Chris DuBerry, Jason and Jordan Allen, Austin and Ashley Allen (Allison & Bentley), Shelby and Jeremiah Polito, 2nd Lt. Shea Auge USMC, Ploy Tansakul and Arnout Swannet (Ella).
June 12, 1966, Ray and Chris purchased New Mexico Salvage Pool and successfully ran it until they sold it to a national concern in May of 2000. They started out the two of them and had 28 employees plus themselves when they sold. All of their children were involved in the business. Both sons are auctioneers. Not used to sitting around, Ray, being an airplane pilot, built 41 airplane hangars at the Belen airport and 13 hangars at the Truth or Consequences airport with the help of his children and friends. All the while running a little ranch close to Mountainair, NM, taking care of cattle and horses. The ranch has become a precious retreat for the whole family, especially at Thanksgiving each year when any friend who shows up is asked to stay and be part of the family.
Ray did not like to be in the spotlight, preferring to help out and nurture behind the scenes. He trained his family and his employees with the ethics of honesty, hard work, truthfulness and helping others less fortunate. He was his own person and will be truly missed, especially his bright blue eyes and his crooked, loving smile.
He was predeceased by his parents; his parents-in-law, Merl and Margaret Lamb; his brothers, Harry (Helen) Auge and Lee (Ruth) Auge; two brothers-in-law - Chuck Jones and Terry Thompson; and sister-in-law, Stephanie Lamb. He is survived by his wife, Chris; all his children, their spouses; his grandchildren, their spouses; and three great-grandchildren; plus numerous nephews, nieces and grand nephews and nieces.
A Memorial Service to honor Ray’s life will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at the Church at the Butte, (516 NM-195, Elephant Butte, NM 87935) with Pastor Joe Byers officiating.
Arrangements are by Kirikos Family Funeral Home, Inc., & Sierra Crematory, LLC. 303 N. Cedar St., T. or C., NM 87901, 575/894-2574. For online memorial messages please visit www.kirikosfamilyfuneralhome.com.
